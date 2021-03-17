Insecurity: Reps set up special C’mte to brainstorm way out

Kindly Share This Story:

…report be to transmitted to Buhari for implementation – Gbajabiamila

By Levinus Nwabughiogu – Abuja

To stem the tide of insecurity in the country, the House of Representatives, Wednesday, set up a high powered special committee to brainstorm and proffer solutions.

The Speaker of the House, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila who announced the development at the plenary said the members of the committee included all the principal officers and 30 other members of the House, selected across the 6 geopolitical zones.

He said that the committee was mandated to begin work immediately and expected to generate a report between 2 and 3 weeks from now.

The expected outcome, he said would be transmitted to President Muhammadu Buhari for implementation.

It will be recalled that the country has been bedevilled with lingering security issues ranging from insurgency, banditry, kidnapping and outright killing which to many people, may have defiled solutions.

“The committee will begin work immediately and will take about two to three weeks to turn in their report for onward transmission to the president. Membership includes all the principal officers and 30 other members”, Gbajabiamila said.

