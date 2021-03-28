I’ll restore dignity to Warri North through devt — ASEKUTU

Kindly Share This Story:

By Gabriel Olawale

The new chairman of Warri North Local Government Area of Delta State, Capt. Smart Asekutu has assured the people that his administration will restore the fleeing glory of Warri North Local Government Area within his first year in office.

In a statement by his Media Aide, Lucky Atu, the newly elected council boss stated this at the weekend during a courtesy visit to community leaders and elders in the council.

Asekutu said: “I resumed office with a module for easy administration and the sustainable development of the council. We promise to break new frontiers in our efforts to fast track comprehensive infrastructural development across our communities.

Also read:

“This administration will exceed expectations and we will create more Developmental roles for our community leaders as part of our holistic approach to human capital development. We are here to work and live for history.”

The council boss also said the purpose of the visit was to give honour to whom honour is due as well as to operate a people-oriented administration where critical stakeholders and community leaders are integrated into the smooth administration of the council.

He said: “I am just the council Chairman, but the task of leadership behoves on all of us. I need your support, I need your collective wisdom and guidance in the order of priorities in project execution. I am here to assure you that I will continue to seek your opinion and always listen to your well-meaning advice and suggestions including your objective criticism as the case may be.

“We have a role model and a veteran in development as our governor. We are surely going to follow the full steps of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa in terms of massive infrastructural development in various sector of our economy and bring the Government closer to those that needed government the most. As your Chairman, I am here to assure you that I am determined and ready to make Warri North the envy and model of Local Government Administration in Nigeria.’

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: