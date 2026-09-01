ICC U-19 World Cup Qualifier: Nigeria thrash Malawi by 94 runs

By Jacob Ajom

Nigeria’s Junior Female YellowGreens continued their impressive start to the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup Africa Qualifier Division 1 in Tanzania with a commanding 94-run victory over Malawi U-19 Women on Match Day 2.

The victory followed Nigeria’s four-wicket win over Uganda in their opening match, giving the Junior Female YellowGreens two consecutive wins in the competition.

After Malawi won the toss and elected to bowl, Nigeria posted 152 for seven in 20 overs before dismissing their opponents for 58 in 18.3 overs.

Nigeria’s batting was anchored by several valuable contributions, with Shola Adekunle producing the top score of 32 from 27 balls, including five boundaries.

Omosigho Eguakun continued her impressive tournament with 26 from 19 balls, while Beauty Oguai also scored 26 from 28 deliveries, hitting four boundaries.

Captain Christabel Chukwuonye added a quickfire 20 from 12 balls, including two fours and a six, at a strike rate of 166.67.

Inyene Umoh contributed 17 from 14 balls, while Jennifer Godwin and Jessica Bieni added useful late runs to help Nigeria surpass the 150-run mark.

The total provided Nigeria’s bowlers with a strong platform, and they responded by dismantling Malawi’s batting line-up.

Wickets fell at regular intervals as the Junior Female YellowGreens maintained pressure throughout the innings, eventually bowling Malawi out for 58 in 18.3 overs.

The emphatic victory further strengthened Nigeria’s position in the Africa Qualifier as the team continues its quest for a place at the ICC U-19 Women’s T20 World Cup.