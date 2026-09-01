Nigerian newspapers review: [G-100] Opposition parties offer 4-yr single term to stop Tinubu

In today’s Nigerian newspapers review programme, Today in the News, Vanguard leads with opposition parties, including the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), proposing a 4-year single term to stop President Bola Tinubu.

Another headline features the presidential candidate of the NDC, Peter Obi, and the National Chairman of the People’s Redemption Party, PRP, Dr Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, tackling President Tinubu over alleged attempts to block the release of his records in the United States by the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

Vanguard also reports that a Senior Advocate of Nigeria and member of President Bola Tinubu’s legal team in the United States, Wole Afolabi, argued that Tinubu would have been indicted, arrested and prosecuted if there were evidence linking him to drug trafficking in the United States.

Moving to another newspaper, The Guardian reports that with a few months left to the Federal Government’s target of converting one million vehicles to compressed natural gas (CNG), the initiative is stalled at 12 per cent penetration, a shortfall that heaps N58.6 trillion post-premium motor spirit (PMS) subsidy removal burden on struggling Nigerians.

The Punch leads with the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) urging former Bayelsa State Governor, Timipre Sylva, who has been declared wanted over an alleged $14.86m fraud, to make himself available for questioning.

Lastly, The Nation leads with the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola, saying Nigeria’s maritime sector has undergone a far-reaching transformation in the three years since President Tinubu established the Federal Ministry of Marine and Blue Economy in August 2023.

Vanguard News