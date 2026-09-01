Emir of Zurmi dies, Zamfara First Lady mourns

By Idris Salisu, Gusau

The First Lady of Zamfara State, Hajiya Huriyya Dauda Lawal, popularly known as Inna Wuro Zurmi, has expressed grief over the death of the Emir of Zurmi, Sarkin Zamfaran Zurmi, Alhaji Bello Sulaiman.

Lawal described the death of the traditional ruler as an irreparable loss to Zamfara State and the traditional institution.

In a condolence message issued in Gusau by her Press Secretary, Rabi Yusuf, the First Lady extended her sympathies to the Zurmi Emirate Council, the late monarch’s family and the people of the emirate.

She described the late emir as a respected traditional ruler whose wise counsel, steadfast leadership and commitment to peace had contributed significantly to the development and stability of the community.

According to her, his invaluable guidance and dedication to fostering peace would be greatly missed by the people of Zurmi and the state at large.

The First Lady joined the government and people of Zamfara in mourning the monarch, praying that Almighty Allah would comfort the bereaved family and grant them the strength to bear the loss.

She also prayed Allah to forgive the deceased’s shortcomings, accept his good deeds and grant him Jannatul Firdaus.