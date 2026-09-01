Kogi Govt lauds rescue of 21 kidnapped victims

Gov Ododo of Kogi State

By Soni Daniel

The Kogi State Government has commended the joint security forces for rescuing 21 kidnapped victims in Dekina Local Government Area of the state.

The government described the operation as a demonstration of tactical excellence and effective collaboration among security agencies and local security groups.

In a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Communications, Kingsley Femi Fanwo, the state government said the successful rescue further demonstrated the determination of the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led Federal Government to make criminality a regrettable venture for perpetrators.

The victims, comprising eight males and 13 females, were rescued on Monday, August 31, 2026, by troops of the 12 Brigade, Nigerian Army, in collaboration with the Nigeria Police Force, Department of State Services, local hunters and vigilante groups.

The operation followed reports of the abduction of road users along the Alloma-Ejule-Itobe road axis.

Acting on credible intelligence, the security teams conducted a coordinated search of the Egume and Ochaja forest areas, leading to the rescue of all 21 victims.

One of the rescued male victims sustained a gunshot injury and was evacuated to a medical facility for treatment.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo expressed appreciation to President Tinubu for equipping the nation’s security forces to combat violent crimes across the country.

He also commended the heads of the various security agencies, as well as the officers and men who participated in the operation.

Ododo said criminals would continue to face resistance in the state, while assuring residents that his administration would sustain collaboration with security agencies and local security structures to protect lives and property.

He also commended the National Security Adviser, Chief of Army Staff, Inspector-General of Police, Director-General of the DSS, Chief of Naval Staff, Chief of Air Staff, Commandant-General of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps and other local security operatives for their courage and coordination during the operation.

The governor urged residents to remain vigilant and provide credible and timely information to security agencies, stressing that citizens’ cooperation remained crucial to tackling kidnapping and other forms of criminality.