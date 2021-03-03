Fire razes building, properties worth millions in Enugu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinedu Adonu

A building and property worth N100 million were destroyed when a fire believing to have been caused by candlelight razed down a 21 rooms building housing tenants and shops in Enugu.

The incident occurred in Enugu metropolis, popularly known as Obiagu road.

It was gathered that the fire, which started around 9:30pm, was caused by a female student who lit a candle in her room and left unattended to and the curtains caught fire leading to the explosion of a cooking gas in the room.

An eye witness said the fire took everybody by surprise, stressing that the entire building was consequently filled with dark smoke as sympathizers poured water in an attempt to quench the fire before the arrival of the state fire service men.

All valuable properties in the 21 rooms as well as goods in the three shops reportedly were destroyed in the inferno.

The Enugu state fire officer who averted what would have been a complete disaster that should have rendered many family homeless, stormed fire scenes at Obiagu with four fire vehicles.

Fire Service men, however, was able to put out the fire and also prevented it from spreading to nearby buildings which have little or no space between them.

Speaking to journalists, one of the fire victims Izuchukwu Emmanuel Nkpukpu whose two electronics shops were burnt said he is yet to wake up from the dream.

READ ALSO:

The young trader who just returned from Dubai said he lost over N100 million in the inferno.

“All the LCD Televisions and other electronics I just brought in are gone, please tell me it’s a dream.”

He called on Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi to step in and help them as he has nothing Left.

“I have to start afresh, but with what; from where,” he queried.

Effort to reach the landlord of the razed building at the time of filling this report proved abortive.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: