Fire razed shops, old PZ building in Osogbo

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Properties worth hundreds of millions were on Sunday destroyed in a fire incident that razed three shops and a building in Osogbo, Osun State.

The inferno burnt a row of three shops and an old PZ building along station road in the state capital in the afternoon.

According to Osun Fire Service Spokesperson, Adekunle Ibrahim, a heap of empty cartons, weavon, electronics and office furniture were destroyed in the fire incident.

He said the fire could have spread to other shops in the area but the prompt intervention of the fire service men saved property worth over N100 million from being razed.

“The source of the fire is yet to be known but it was suspected to be an electrical surge from an appliance left plugged in electricity sucket since Saturday.

“Value of properties destroyed cannot be ascertained for now, but property saved is worth N100Millon.

“Contents of the shops includes; a heap of cartons, weapons, electronics and office furniture”, he said.

