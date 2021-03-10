Fire kills 4 family members in Bida

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi

The ancient city of Bida, headquarters of Bida Local Government Area of Niger State, was thrown into mourning, Monday, as four family members were burnt to ashes.

Those burnt included two wives and grandchildren of the owner of the building.

The names of the wives were given as Hajiya Salamatu and Hajiya Jummai Kabaraini while the names of the grandchildren killed were given as Hauwa and Khairatu Mahmud kabaraini.

It was gathered that the fire, which started late Monday night razed the expansive building completely.

Besides the loss of lives, all valuables, including moveable and immovable were completely consumed by the fire.

The head of the family, Alhaji Sallau Kabaraini, told journalists: “Nobody can say the actual cause of the fire. We just saw the fire between 1:30 and 2 am. While some people are saying it was from an electrical fault, some said it was from a gas, but till now, we the family members cannot say the actual cause.”

But, it was gathered that an electrical fault in the building must have led to the inferno.

The Etsu Nupe, Chairman of the State Council of Traditional Rulers, Alhaji Yahaya Abubakar, has sent a condolence message to the affected family.

Represented by the Mayakin Nupe, Alhaji Yahaya Aliyu Mayaki, the Etsu Nupe called on the family members to see the incident as an act of God.

Chief Imam of Bida, Sheik Adamu Yakatun led the funeral prayers as the deceased have been buried according to Islamic rites.

