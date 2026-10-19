African players in Europe: Mbeumo goal eases pressure on Carrick

Manchester United’s Cameroonian midfielder #19 Bryan Mbeumo celebrates scoring the opening goal during the English Premier League football match between Leeds United and Manchester United at Elland Road in Leeds, northern England on October 18, 2026. (Photo by Paul ELLIS / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or ‘live’ services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Cameroon star Bryan Mbeumo scored his fourth Premier League goal this season for struggling Manchester United in a 1-1 away draw against Leeds United at the weekend.

AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO (Manchester United)

Mbeumo netted to ensure under-fire United boss Michael Carrick did not suffer another damaging defeat. Mbeumo put United ahead in the 35th minute against bitter rivals Leeds at Elland Road as he slotted home a Youri Tielemans cross. Leeds hit back to rescue a draw thanks to Dominic Calvert-Lewin’s second-half goal, but avoiding defeat was vital for Carrick after United’s poor start to the season.

ALEX IWOBI (Fulham)

The Nigeria midfielder’s first goal since March clinched a maiden Premier League win for Cottagers boss Alvaro Arbeloa. Iwobi netted in the 33rd minute of the 1-0 win against Hull at Craven Cottage, taking Sander Berge’s pass and hitting a low strike that squirmed under Hull goalkeeper Konstantinos Tzolakis. That was enough to lift Fulham out of the relegation zone and give former Real Madrid manager Arbeloa some much-needed breathing space.

SPAIN

EZ ABDE (Real Betis)

Morocco international Abde scored against his former side Barcelona in Real Betis’s pulsating 5-2 La Liga defeat. The 24-year-old winger produced a sharp finish early in the second half for his fourth goal in his last five matches for the Andalucian side.

BIL NSONGO (Deportivo La Coruna)

Deportivo La Coruna striker Nsongo netted his first goal of the season to secure the Galician outfit a point against Levante in a 1-1 draw. The 22-year-old Cameroon international reacted quickest to reach a rebound in the box and bundle the ball home.

ITALY

AKOR ADAMS (Venezia)

Nigerian Adams scored as bottom club Venezia ended a six-match losing steak since the Serie A season began by defeating former champions Napoli 1-0. New Venezia head coach Davide Nicola made a dream debut as Adams latched on to a long ball and scored with a deflected strike after 49 minutes.

ANGE-YOAN BONNY (Inter Milan)

The Ivory Coast forward wrapped up a 3-1 win for defending champions Inter Milan away to Bologna by scoring six minutes from time. Bonny netted after being set up by fellow substitute and scorer Carlos Augusto.

GERMANY

IBRAHIM MAZA (Bayer Leverkusen)

Leverkusen midfielder Maza continued his impressive development with a goal and an assist in a 2-1 Bundesliga home win over Freiburg. The Algerian turned in a Patrik Schick pass midway through the opening half and then created a goal for the Czech with an excellent dribble late in the game. Named man of the match, Maza said he was “building chemistry” with veteran striker Schick, the first Bayer player to score in the first six games of the season.