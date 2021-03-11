Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi

Governor Nyesom Wike, on Wednesday, accused Federal Government of shielding the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, from prosecution over alleged misappropriation of proceeds from sales of state assets while he (Amaechi) was governor.

Governor Wike said this during the commissioning of the 6.1km Omuihuechi-Omuoko-Omokiri Link Road in Aluu, Ikwerre Local Government Area.

However, Amaechi reacted on Thursday by saying he would not respond to a subordinate, noting “He (Wike) was my staff. I can’t bring myself low.”

The minister reacted on Arise TV’s interview, noting that he was concentrating on building the rail system across the country.

Amaechi said: “I don’t think I want to address the issue of the governor. I have made my point, I have moved on.

“He was my staff. I can’t bring myself low. I was a governor, I was also a speaker. I’m a minister.

“I was two-term chairman of governors’ forum. The same when I was a speaker. Why should I be discussing about him (Wike)?”

Wike’s accusation

The Governor Wike’s accusation that the Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, reacted to is reproduced below:

Wike had said: “People gave you(Amaechi) opportunity. You sold our properties, everything. And people are talking in this state because of the government that says they are fighting corruption and protecting people.

“You (Amaechi) sold our property for $308 million and kept for us $208,000. That is the kind of people parading themselves in government. For a government that says they are fighting corruption, shame.”

On the Bonny-Maiduguri rail project, he said: “I heard people came to Rivers to flag off narrow gauge (rail) when the world is talking of standard gauge.

“They are giving Rivers narrow gauge because I challenged them to show us what you have done for the people of the state.

“So, what they will do is to come and say okay, since you are complaining let us come and give you a narrow gauge. Instead of giving us the standard gauge to Maiduguri and they are making noise about it.

“Rivers State is the treasure base of the nation. The state they used their money to produce their President.

“Towards the end of their administration is when they come and tell us of narrow gauge railway.

“You want to finish the narrow gauge in 33 months. Will he be in power then? I am going to finish every project I have awarded; this government will finish it.”

