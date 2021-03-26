EndSARS: Osun Panel winds down public sitting, concludes 34 cases

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The Chairman, Osun State Panel of Inquiry on Police Brutality, Human Rights Violations and Related Extra Judiciary Killings, Justice Akin Oladimeji (rtd.) on Friday, disclosed that the panel had concluded all the 34 petitions brought before it.

Out of the number, 11 were struck out while 23 cases were diligently prosecuted.

Addressing journalists after the proceedings on Friday, the Chairman of the panel said the panel had concluded all the 34 cases before it. He said the panel would after the completion of its report and recommendations; invite all the petitioners with genuine cases to come for compensations.

“We have concluded all the cases before us. As you know, 34 petitions were filed to us and we are winning up today to go and review evidence and submission of counsel before we proceed to make recommendations to the government.

“Out of the 34 petitions, 11 of them were struck out due to incompetence or lack of diligence prosecution. In the other 23 cases, parties gave evidence in them, and counsel represented the parties too. Their lawyers made final submissions and we have concluded all the cases.

“We will invite the petitioners after we have presented our recommendations to the government who is solely responsible for the payment of the compensations to give them their compensations.

“As we all know, the recommendations must be in line with the financial capacity of the government, and I can assure you that we are going to make our recommendations to the Governor before the end of April or early May.

“We shall do everything possible to ensure that whoever had been injured get remedy, and that no petitioner shall go unjustified,” he added.

