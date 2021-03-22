Breaking News
Ekunnews lead partner loses Dad

Former Regional Editor, Vanguard Newspapers Mr Rotimi Ajayi, has lost his father.

Pa. Bayode Garbriel Ajayi died on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, after a brief illness. He was 85 years at the time of death.

Pa Ajayi, Popularly known as Baba Oloye, was born at Ogotun Ekiti on May 3rd, 1936. He was survived by seven children among whom is Mr Rotimi Ajayi, former Regional Editor of Vanguard.

The funeral ceremony for the late Pa Bayode Ajayi will be conducted at St Batholomew Anglican Church, Ogotun Ekiti, Ekiti State on April 22, 2021.

