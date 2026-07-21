‎’I was supposed to be in Sam Larry’s car day he’d accident’ – Peller

Peller

Popular TikToker Habeeb Hamzat, better known as Peller, has revealed that he was supposed to be in the vehicle with music promoter Sam Larry on the day of the road accident that claimed the life of the latter’s bouncer.

Speaking on the Honest Bunch Podcast, Peller said he believes God saved his life because he was in police custody when the crash occurred.

According to him, he and Sam Larry had planned to visit someone at a hotel on the day of the accident, but he was unable to join the trip after he was arrested.

Recounting his experience, Peller said he spent four days in a police cell after he was arrested for driving without a number plate in Lagos at night.

“I was supposed to be in Sam Larry’s car the day he had the car accident because we planned to go see someone in a hotel that day, but I was in prison. I spent four days inside the cell. I had evidence on my phone of the police harassing me, and they were begging me to delete it.

“Thank God for saving my life while in the cell”.

Earlier this month, Sam Larry was involved in a road accident along the Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway in Lagos.

The vehicle conveying the music promoter and his bouncer reportedly collided with a trailer, leaving the car extensively damaged.

While Sam Larry survived the crash, his bouncer died from injuries sustained in the accident.

Meanwhile, Peller and his fiancée recently announced that their wedding will take place on August 1, 2026, sharing the news in a video posted online.

Vanguard News