Breaking: Gunmen abduct two travellers in Osun

On 8:44 amIn Newsby
Gunmen attack bullion van in Delta

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

Gunmen on Saturday evening abducted two travellers at Wasinmi area, along Ife-Ibadan expressway in Osun State.
The victims were said to be heading toward Ikire area before the incident.

Confirming the report, Osun police command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said police have been deployed to the scene of the incident.

She also revealed that three suspects have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping while police have intensified the search for the abducted victims

Details later…

Vanguard News Nigeria 

