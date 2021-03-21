Attack on Ortom: APC warns against politicizing crime

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress APC has condemned Saturday’s attack on the convoy of the Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom.

The party in a statement by the National Secretary of its Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC, Sen. John James Akpanudoedehe however cautioned Nigerian about politicizing crime.

Part of the statement reads; “We thank God for his safety and praise the dutiful security details for repelling the attack.

“We are confident our security services will do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms. A crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way”.

The governor was reportedly attacked by 15 armed herders on his farm in the outskirts of Makurdi, the state capital.

