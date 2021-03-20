Asset recovery, over 40 plots of land allegedly revoked from Okorocha’s sister

Kindly Share This Story:

We will respond – Okorocha’s camp

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo state government through the state Housing Corporation, yesterday said that it had revoked plots of land at No. 3 Okeoma close, Trans- Egbu layout, numbering over forty linked to the Okorocha’s family, elder sister, Geraldin Obinali (Nee Okorocha).

In a document released by the Housing corporation to newsmen in Owerri, said that if anybody has any dealing on lands within the area mentioned, should quickly approach the Housing corporation with original documents.

They gave the reason for the revocation that the above plots of lands that were said to have been issued to her for purpose of infrastructure facilities were never carried out.

According to them, “Having complied with all legal steps of notifying Jessdean Ventures Limited of No. 3 Okeoma close, Trans- Egbu layout, owned by Geraldin Obinali (Nee Okorocha).

“We hereby revoke the following plot numbers in Redemption Housing Estate phase 3 issued to her for the purpose of providing infrastructure facilities in the estate which was never carried out.

“The plot numbers are:

RHE III/258, 424, 423, 422, 420, 419, 418, 417, 416, 415, 414, 403, 421, 244, 244A, 245, 249, 250, 256, 275, 270, 266, 264, 407, 308, 402A, 413, 412, 411, 409, 408, 405, 267, 271, 274, 276, 273, 272, 268, 254/255, 257, 243, 269, 261, 242, 253, 246, 410.”

“The general public is hereby notified, that if anybody has transacted on any of the above numbered plots, they are to come to Imo State Housing Corporation with their original for ratifications,” the government said.

However, Vanguard reached out to the camp of Okorocha, a source said: “We are studying the document from the Housing corporation and will respond soonest.”

