Imo govt revokes 49 plots belonging to Okorocha’s elder sister

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chidi Nkwopara

It is not yet Uhuru for the Senator Rochas Okorocha family and friends, as Imo State Government, yesterday, announced the revocation of 49 plots linked to the Senator’s elder sister, Mrs. Geraldine Obinali.

Government’s position was made public vide a public notice issued by the management of Imo State Housing Corporation and made available to newsmen in Owerri.

Part of the document read: “Having complied with all legal steps of notifying Jessdean Ventures Limited, of Number 3 Okeoma Close, Trans Egbu Layout, Owerri, owned by Geraldine Obinali (nee Okorocha), we hereby revoke the following plot numbers in Redemption Housing Estate Phase III, issued to her for the purpose of providing infrastructural facilities in the estates which was never carried out.”

READ ALSO:

After enumerating the numbers of the affected 49 plots, the housing corporation management equally added: “The general public is hereby notified that if anybody have transacted on any of the above numbered plots, they are to come to the Imo State Housing Corporation, with original papers for ratifications.”

It should be recalled that there has been fireworks between Okorocha and his loyalists and functionaries of the state government, since the White Paper on the judicial panel on land administration was gazetted and published.

As at the last count, no fewer than 25 groups, including Imo Stakeholders, Owerri Zonal Elders Forum and Compatriots for Good Governance, have variously expressed their support for the full implementation of the content of the White Paper.

Meanwhile, Governor Hope Uzodimma, in a recent radio and television live programme, assured the citizenry of the determination of his administration to “recover all ill-gotten properties, illegally acquired by any individual, no matter how highly placed “.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: