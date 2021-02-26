Tension in Okorocha’s camp over court order for forfeiture of properties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

There has been disquiet in the camp of Senator Rocahas Okorocha, representing Imo West Senatorial district, following the interim order from Owerri High court which ordered for the forfeiture of the “illegally acquired” properties by Okorocha in Imo while he was governor for eight years.

Vanguard investigation yesterday in Owerri, revealed that some loyalists to Okorocha, until the court order saw the properties as an exclusive relaxation points for them and however described it as “disturbance.”

One of them, who would not want his name mentioned, said: “The court order on the properties will affect us especially the Royal spring palm estate where we normally come to relax is an issue but we know our leader, Okorocha, knows what to do. He will appeal against the interim court order. No shaking we will overcome it.”

However, since the interim court order, inhabitants of those affected properties were said to have started preparation to vacate from the affected buildings including that of the Rochas Foundation Orji, which used to be the staff quarters of the Imo broadcasting Corporation, IBC.

As the battle rages, so far the number of the properties, mentioned for forfeiture by the High Court sitting in Owerri presided over by Justice F. Njemanze, after it granted an application filed by Louis Alozie ,SAN, seeking interim forfeiture of all properties allegedly illegally acquired by Okorocha, in a motion ex-parte brought pursuant to Section 472(1) of the Imo State Administration of Criminal Justice Law No. 2020.

This followed a white paper report of the judicial commission report on lands.

The affected properties included; Eastern Palm University, Ogboko; Royal Spring Palm Hotels and Apartments ; IBC staff quarters illegally acquired for the purpose of Rochas Foundation College, Owerri; Magistrate Quarters.

Orlu road/Cooperative Office/Girls Guide illegally converted to private use housing Market Square, Kilimanjaro eatery; public building plot B/2 Otamiri South Extension Layout given to the Ministry of Women Affairs for establishing a skills acquisition centre for women illegally acquired for the benefit of Nneoma Nkechi Okorocha’s All-In Stall, Aba road.

Others were, the Plot P5 Naze Residential Layout initially part of Primary School Management Board but now annexed to All-In Stores, Aba Road belonging to Mrs. Nkechi Okorocha and all the properties contained from pages 226 to 272 of the Government White Paper on the recommendation of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Land Administration in Imo state from June 2 May 2019.

