2027: LP stronger after crisis, ready to field presidential candidate – Otti

Gov. Otti

By Steve Oko, ABIA

Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has declared that the Labour Party (LP) has overcome its most turbulent phase, assuring that the party is now united, repositioned, and ready to contest the 2027 general elections.

Speaking on Thursday while observing the inaugural meeting of the newly elected National Working Committee (NWC) at the party’s national headquarters, Otti said the crisis that once threatened the party’s existence had been resolved.

“The worst is over. We can’t see anything worse than what we have gone through,” he said, adding that the party has emerged stronger and more cohesive.

The NWC, led by Senator Nenadi Usman, emerged from the party’s elective national convention held April 28 in Umuahia.

Otti emphasised the importance of unity and discipline, urging the new leadership to communicate cohesively and refrain from actions that could potentially reignite internal tensions.

“There is no victor and no vanquished — everyone is a winner. Our focus now is reconciliation, reintegration, and building a stronger party,” he stated.

He disclosed that reconciliation efforts were already yielding results, noting that over 25 state chairmen from the opposing faction attended the convention, with some integrated into the new leadership.

“Our doors remain open to all, including those who left. The goal is to rebuild and move forward together,” he added.

The governor reaffirmed the party’s commitment to the 2027 elections, expressing confidence that the LP would present a formidable presidential candidate.

He also commended the convention planning committee for delivering a peaceful and rancour-free exercise and pledged continued support for the new leadership.

Earlier, members of the NWC lauded Otti’s role in stabilising the party during its crisis, describing his leadership as decisive in preserving the LP as a viable political force.

They pledged loyalty and commitment to repositioning the party as a credible alternative ahead of future elections.