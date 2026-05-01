Gov Idris sacks AFUSTA VC, dissolves Governing Council

By Haruna Aliyu, Birnin Kebbi

BIRNIN KEBBI — Governor Nasir Idris has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Abdullahi Fodio University of Science and Technology Aliero (AFUSTA), alongside the removal of the institution’s Vice Chancellor and other top officials.

The decision followed recommendations of a Visitation Panel set up to review the affairs of the university, as part of efforts to reposition it for improved governance and academic standards.

The development was disclosed in a statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Yakubu Bala Tafida.

According to the statement, the Vice Chancellor and the two Deputy Vice Chancellors (Academic and Administration) have been relieved of their appointments. The Registrar and Bursar were also removed, while the appointment of Abba Mohammed Adua was terminated.

To oversee the institution’s affairs, the government has appointed Samaila Arzika Mungadi as Sole Administrator.

Mungadi is expected to stabilise the university’s governance structure and restore academic standards pending the reconstitution of a new Governing Council, which will subsequently oversee the appointment of principal officers.

The decision takes immediate effect from April 30, 2026.