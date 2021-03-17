Akeredolu appoints first female SSG in Ondo, advisers

Kindly Share This Story:

Dayo Johnson Akure

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state has appointed Princess Catherine Oludunni Odu as Secretary to the State Government, the first in the history of the state.

Princess Odu, a legal practitioner, was the Chairman of the State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB) before her appointment.

This was contained in a statement by the governors Chief Press Secretary, Richard Olabode Olatunde in Akure.

Olatunde said ” Princess Odu has served in many capacities at both the State and Federal levels. She was Federal Commissioner, Public Complaints Commission and at different times, former Commissioner for Women Affairs and Education respectively.

“Her appointment is in recognition of her proven integrity and outstanding record of performance in her previous assignments.

She holds the following Degrees: LLM (University of Lagos), Bachelor Of Law(Nigerian Law School), Bachelor of Law(University of Lagos), Master of Science (Industrial Sociology, University of Calabar) and BSc. Sociology (University of Benin).

Similarly, Governor Akeredolu has approved the appointment of the immediate-past Head of the State Public Service, Mr Dare Aragbaiye as Special Adviser on Union Matters and Special Duties.

Other appointments approved by the Governor include Mrs Olubunmi Adedipe Ademosu – Special Adviser, Public and Intergovernmental Relations, Hon. Babatunde Gabriel Kolawole – Special Adviser, Rural and Community Development, Mr Summy Smart Francis – Special Adviser on Entrepreneurship Development.

Governor Akeredolu congratulated the new appointees and urged them to discharge their duties with utmost responsibilities deserving of the new offices and the accompanying responsibilities.

Olatunde said that “the appointments take immediate effect.

According to him ” the appointees will be sworn in by the Governor on Monday, March 22, 2021, at the Cocoa Conference Hall, Governor’s office Alagbaka, Akure.

