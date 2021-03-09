9mobile upgrades offerings on MiFi, Router devices

Kindly Share This Story:

One of Nigeria’s telecommunication companies, 9mobile, has upgraded its MiFi and Router offerings in affirmation of its resolve to continue enabling its customers with more affordable and super fast data.

Commenting on the offers at the virtual unveiling on Tuesday, Chief Commercial Officer, 9mobile, Stjepan Udovicic, disclosed that it demonstrated 9mobile`s commitment to boosting individuals and businesses with affordable data connectivity.

“Customers can now get up to 380GB for N60,000, plus a free router device valid for one year and up to 200GB at N36,000, plus a free MiFi device also valid for one year.

“MiFi devices can be connected to a cellular network to provide internet services for up to ten devices, while routers can be connected to a cellular network to provide internet services for up to 30 devices.

“We are committed to providing affordable offerings, especially as COVID-19 has altered the world of work.

“Nowadays, more people are working remotely as they need affordable data to deliver their tasks and stay connected online with colleagues and business associates.

“Our refreshed MiFi and Router offers will see our customers enjoying more for less.

“For instance, a customer gets a 20GB instant sign-up data bonus and additional 15GB data every month for 12 months, plus a free MiFi device at N36,000.”

“Also, customers will get 30GB instant sign-up data bonuses and additional 20GB every month for 12 months, plus a free Router device,’’ he said.

Udovicic added that the MiFi and Router devices also came with other variant data offers.

“For MiFi`s, there are three more variants where customers can get a sign-up data bonus and additional data starting from N16,000,” he noted.

The New Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 9mobile reiterated its commitments toward transforming lives with its consistent innovation, rolling out solutions that enable Nigerians to achieve their full potential. (NAN)

