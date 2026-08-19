Anambra CP orders probe into shooting of Onitsha traders

By Nwabueze Okonkwo

ONITSHA — The Commissioner of Police, Anambra State Command, CP Nnanna Oji Ama, has ordered a thorough and impartial investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting of two traders by policemen attached to the Bridge Head Police Division in Onitsha on Wednesday.

The victims, who sustained gunshot injuries to their legs and hands, are currently receiving medical treatment in a hospital.

The CP gave the order after visiting the victims in the hospital, where he assured them of the support of the command and pledged to personally ensure that their medical expenses were covered.

He said the investigation would particularly examine the events leading to the discharge of firearms by the policemen involved.

According to him, the investigation would establish the facts of the incident and ensure that appropriate action was taken based on its findings.

Ama appealed for calm, urging members of the public to remain peaceful and allow the investigation to run its course.

He reiterated the command’s commitment to professionalism, accountability, respect for human life and the rule of law.

The incident reportedly occurred during an attempted arrest when the policemen allegedly opened fire after the victims resisted arrest and attempted to flee while carrying cartons of goods.

The development sparked tension in the area, as aggrieved traders and passersby reportedly barricaded the scene, resulting in traffic congestion around the Head Bridge area.

The Commissioner, who also addressed a large crowd that had gathered at the scene, urged the people to remain calm and avoid actions capable of escalating the situation.

Following his intervention, traffic and human movement around the Head Bridge area gradually returned to normal.