2023: Southwest presidency not negotiable – APC Chieftain

A Chieftain of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Akinjide Kazeem Akinola has said that presidential election come 2023 should be zoned to the South West, saying that the decision should not be negotiated.

He said the South West dominated by the Yoruba tribe had supported candidates in the past for presidency, and should be granted merit to produce the country’s president in 2023.

Speaking with journalists on Tuesday in Abuja, Akinola said Yoruba Nation is not what the South West need now, instead, all the leaders in the region should come together to achieve Nigerian Presidency of Toruba extraction in 2023.

“The South West presidency is non-negotiable, it has always being as if you are doing the Yorubas a favour each time it comes to giving them presidency.

“In 1999 when Olusegun Obasanjo became the presidency, it was as if it was a compensation for them (Yoruba) because of Moshood Abiola, like it’s not their right.

“So, it is time to make the other region understand that Yorubas are also part of Nigeria, and the 2023 presidency shouldn’t be what we talk about or negotiate”, he said.

“We are not talking about Yoruba Nation now, the first thing is Yoruba Presidency in 2023 which is not negotiable. It is high time Yoruba leaders come together and understand that the more divided they are, the high chances of them losing the presidency.

“Nobody is doing Yoruba favour by bringing the presidency to them, they merit it because they have been supporting candidates from other regions” the APC Chieftain added.

