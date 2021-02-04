When the law is discriminatory

Kindly Share This Story:

Dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock

She was aware of the rules — Ekiti CP

It is unconstitutional — CSOs

By Esther Onyegbula

The unfortunate reality that the Nigerian woman is subjected to discriminatory laws and practices at every phase especially career-wise was re-emphasised recently when a policewoman Corporal Olajide Omotola of the Ekiti State Police Command was allegedly dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock.

While some of these discriminatory laws and practices against women are subtly entrenched, others are loud and deeply rooted.

Since the news of the dismissal of Corporal Olajide Omotola from the Nigerian Police Force went viral about a week ago, massive reactions have trailed the decision, condemning the act even as civil societies have called on the police apex authority to reinstate Omolola.

Despite the fact that on September 2020, President, General Muhammadu Buhari signed the amended Nigerian Police Act into law, the Nigerian Police Force has maintained that the dismissal of Omolola, who was attached to the Iye Ekiti Police Station in Ilejemeje Local Government Area of Ekiti, for getting pregnant barely a year after graduating from the Police Academy was in accordance with existing Laws.

According to the Ekiti State Commissioner of Police, Babatunde Mobayo, who spoke to newsmen on the development, the rules and regulations were unambiguous that woman police must undergo post-training experience on the field for at least, two years before marriage and three years before childbearing which he said the officer in question understood very well.

“In police organisation, we have rules and regulations which are being carried out within the ambit of the constitution. The police officers are not even allowed to keep their children that are above 18 years of age in the barracks.

Some of these laws were taught in the police colleges before we graduated. These laws have been there. Some stipulated the number of years you must spend before you get married. “If you are in police college, you are not supposed to get pregnant.”When you pass out, you still need basic training and for your attention not to be distracted, you must spend a certain minimum of the period before you get married for you to perform efficiently”.

Speaking with Vanguard, on Corporal Olajide Omotola’s dismissal, human rights activist, and Executive Director, Rule of Law and Accountability Advocacy Centre, Okechukwu Nwanguma explained that “the decision by Ekiti State Police to dismiss a female Police officer for getting pregnant outside marriage is based on the colonial police regulation which is yet to be reviewed in line with the new Police Act of 2020. Both the Nigerian constitution and the reviewed police act of 2020 prohibit discrimination”.

“That provision in the new police Act prohibiting discriminatory practices was actually informed by such discriminatory provisions in the old Police regulation which needs to be reviewed to align with the new police Act 2020”.

“The action of the police is primitive, discriminatory, illegal, and unconstitutional. It should not be heard of in a modern, civilised and democratic society. “

Meanwhile, the Chairperson of Women Empowerment and Legal Aid (WELA) Mrs Funmi Falana has called on the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Adamu, to reinstate Corporal Olajide Omotola of the Ekiti State Police Command who was dismissed for getting pregnant out of wedlock, Mrs Funmi Falana made the request in a letter titled “Request To Recall Dismissed Pregnant Police Officer” dated January 28, 2021, sent to the IGP in Abuja.

Describing the dismissal of Corporal Omotola as discriminatory, Mrs Funmi Falana argued that Section 127 of the Police Regulation which discriminates against policewomen is illegal and unconstitutional.

The group said it would challenge the dismissal of Mrs. Omotola at the National Industrial Court of Nigeria (NICN) and pray for the annulment of Regulation 127 made pursuant to the Police Act, 2020 if the police authorities fail to reinstate her.”

Vanguard News Nigeria

