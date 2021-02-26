Waive revalidates APC membership

Kindly Share This Story:

…enjoins supporters, party faithful to get registered

By Festus Ahon

THE member representing Ughelli North/Ughelli South/Udu Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Revd Francis Ejerioghene Waive, has revalidated his membership of the All Progressive Congress, APC.

Waive who revalidated his membership at his home town, Obi-Ayagha in Ughelli South Local Government Area, Delta State at the recommencement of the exercise in the State, said he decided to revalidate his membership and get registered at his unit in his community because “all politics is local.”

The Lawmaker who was registered by unit Registration Officers, Mr Onos Gborege and Mr Moses Arogbo in a process supervised by the APC Ward Chairman, Mr Joseph Bese, Ward Supervisors, Mr Moses Ethehon and Mr Eddy Ogah, applauded the exercise and called on party faithful and his supporters to come out in their numbers and get registered in APC.

Waive said: “I call on all party faithful to take advantage of the exercise. I also call on all my supporters to use this opportunity to join me in the APC to enable me to get the party’s Re-nomination with ease come 2023”.

Some of the leaders who witnessed the exercise include; Chief Bernard Jamaho, Mr Emmanuel Gbudje, Pastor Gbegbene, Mr Philip Gole, Mr Muayor Siakpere and many others

