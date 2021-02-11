UAE suspends Air Peace flights

Kindly Share This Story:

Air PEACE has announced that the government of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) has stopped the airlifting of Nigerians from Nigeria to UAE as part of its COVID-19 measures but states that the airline can airlift Nigerians from the UAE back.

In a communication made available to Nigerianflightdeck, the airline apologized for the flight disruptions and stated that ”The notification to passengers read, “The Management of Air Peace wishes to notify the flying public that the UAE Government has stopped the airlifting of Nigerians from Nigeria to UAE as part of its COVID-19 measures.

“However, flights bringing Nigerians back from UAE are not affected. To this end, Air Peace flight from UAE (Sharjah-Dubai) to Lagos is not affected. Normal flights shall resume when the restriction is lifted from February 28, 2021.

Recall that yesterday, the UAE announced suspension passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai until 28 February 2021

A statement from Emirates had read, “In line with government directives, passenger services from Nigeria (Lagos and Abuja) to Dubai are temporarily suspended until 28 February 2021.

“Customers from both Abuja and Lagos will not be accepted for travel prior to or including this date. Passengers who have been to or connected through Nigeria in the last 14 days are not allowed entry into the UAE (whether terminating in or connecting through Dubai.

