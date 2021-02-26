Stay away from our territory, Cultists warned

Kindly Share This Story:

Abia Government has warned cult groups to stay away from the state as the government would not tolerate “wicked and devilish cult activities,” in any part of the state.

Chief Okiyi Kalu, Commissioner for Information, via a statement issued on Friday, said government was informed of the presence of some cultists who moved into Aba.

He said that their plan was to engage rival cult groups and cause trouble.

“Let it be stated clearly that security agencies have been given the directive to deploy all lawful measures to forestall such unnecessary wars by whatever groups.

“We warn very strongly the concerned groups, the Vikings and the Black Axe, and any other group that may want to foment trouble in Abia under whatever guise, to desist from such plans,” the commissioner said.

He said that failure of such groups to desist from their plan to foment trouble in Aba, would be arrested and made to suffer the consequences of their criminal acts.

The commissioner said that the leaders of the concerned cult groups would be dealt with decisively in accordance with the provisions of the law.

He urged Abia people and leaders of various Abia communities especially in Aba and environs to be vigilant and promptly report suspicious movements, especially by strange faces, around them to security agencies.

“We urge parents and guardians to closely monitor their children/wards to ensure they are not used as willing tools in the hands of these ignoble elements in carrying out their nefarious activities,” Okiyi said. (NAN)

