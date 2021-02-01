Religious leaders mobilize 100,000 preachers to organize prayer sessions on world peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

To commemorate the United Nation’s World international interfaith week and harmony, Christian and Muslim clerics in Kaduna led by Pastor Yohanna Buru have mobilized 100,000 preachers to offer prayers and fast for the attainment of world peace.

The week usually start from First week of February every year( 1st-7th ) ,and the essence is to promote harmony between all people regardless of their faith ,tribe, culture ,ethnicity ,race, color ,height ,region or continent.

Pastor Buru, the General Over seer of Christ Evangelical and Life Intervention Ministry in Kaduna ,had invited Muslim scholars to the church as a prelude to mobilizing One hundred thousand of Muslims and Christians scholars from across the 36 states of Nigeria.

He said the men of God would also use the interfaith week to offer special prayers and fasting for peace and stability in the country ,

” This is also to strengthen the Nigerian military and police , para-military ,civilian JTF and Vigilantes in facing security challenges which include terrorism ,arm banditry, kidnapping ,arm-robbery , cattle rustling and other related crime.”

“The interfaith week provides golden opportunity for Christians and Muslims with other religious and traditional leaders to meet ,interact and deliberate on issues about religious tolerance, better understanding, peace building and new ways of empowering communities and groups with different skills to resist activities related to violent extremism, gansterism ,cultism and other unlawful acts that affect peace and stability in the country,” he said.

Buru said they will use the radio, television, newspapers and social media to mobilizes more Christians and Muslim scholars to use the week in enlightening different faith base organizations on the need to sustain peace, love, unity and forgiveness.

“Our target is to communicate with 50,000 Muslims and 50,000 Christians through the media ,to use the week in spreading the message of peace, Love, forgiveness,” he said.

“The world Interfaith Harmony Week is a UN resolution for a world-wide week of interfaith harmony proposed in 2010 by King Abdullah ll and Prince Ghazi bin Muhammad of Jordan.”

“The week also recognizes the moral imperatives of all religions, convictions, and beliefs ,call for peace, tolerance, and mutual understanding.”

“The call has become mandatory in view of the increase in crisis which include farmer –herders clashes , ethno-religious crisis, political instability that has affected all sectors of human endeavors starting from economic setback, education, tourism, etc.”

” The one week prayers and fasting would help the country towards tackling most of the problems associated with ethnicity and religious impediments,” he said .

“We are taking the campaign to all places of worship, social gatherings, market places, schools, Hotels, Carparks, football view centers, Temples, football stadium, internally displaced people ,camps IDPs, traditional wrestling centers and to all media houses including the on-line.”

“We have sent messages to all our friends, Muslim and Christian clerics to dedicate more time in praying for the country and the world at large.”

“We want to call on all clerics to offer special prayers at night and fast for God to bring an end to insecurity in Nigeria. We want to use this week in praying to Almighty God to bring an end to the increasing number of Covid 19 infections and death that is threatening the existence of human beings.”

“The week provides many opportunities for people across the universes to meet and deliberate on ways to better understand themselves on how to live with one another, irrespective tribe, religion, ethnicity, color, race or country.”

“Nigerian is considered as the most religious country in the country, in the world .Therefore we must submit everything to the hands of the lord. We are going to take the campaign to many place while maintaining social distancing to avoid the spread of Corona virus,” he said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

