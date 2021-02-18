PDP Reps caucus crisis resolved — Elumelu

Kindly Share This Story:

By Tordue Salem, Abuja

The Leader of minority parties in the House of Representatives, Rep. Ndudi Elumelu, has thanked the National Working Committee for affirming his leadership of the party in the Green Chamber.

The principal lawmaker, in a statement he issued on Thursday, declared that the crisis that had hitherto lingered over his leadership of the party and other opposition parties in the House, had been settled by his party’s leadership.

“Today, we are happy that the challenges around the leadership of the Minority Caucus of the House of Representatives, which reared its head in our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), since July 2019 has been finally laid to rest.

“By this, the leadership of our great party has justified the enormous confidence we have always reposed in the creativity of our great party, to deal with internal challenges as well as the challenges of this country.

“Therefore, we especially thank the leadership of our great party, particularly the National Working Committee (NWC), our governors, the Board of Trustees, and our party elders and faithful for their understanding and show of leadership when it mattered most”.

He also attributed the resolution, to the cooperation of some of his colleagues, who had earlier pledged allegiance to the headship of Rep. Kingsley Chinda(PDP-Rivers).

“We equally want to thank our colleagues for their support. The PDP in the House of Representatives is one. The PDP in the National Assembly is also one big family.

“With the distraction now firmly put behind us, we will work to unite everyone and our resolve and efforts to provide formidable opposition and leadership for a traumatised nation have gained even greater traction.

“Working collectively, we shall pull Nigeria from the brinks, ensuring that our nation overcomes the present dire circumstances characterised by rudderlessness, poverty, economic woes, unprecedented insecurity, unparalleled divisions, and the steady disarticulation of our hard-won democracy and the fine principles, blessings, and promises it holds for our people.

“In the lyrics of Fleetwood Mac, yesterday is gone, but never stop thinking about tomorrow. Our tomorrow is in our hands.

“In spite of the present dysfunction in our national politics and government, we are supremely confident that Nigerians will continue to have the opportunity to express themselves and to ensure that the dreams of our founding fathers are achieved.

The PDP is the only party that gives hope to the nation and we must brace up to the challenge. Duty beckons and we must collectively lead the way”.

