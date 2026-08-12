I’ve no regret over my statement, they started it, we suffered — Jingir

By Ibrahim Hassan-Wuyo

KADUNA — Islamic cleric and leader of the Izala Scholars Council, Sheikh Sani Yahaya Jingir, has said he has no regret over his recent declaration of support for a Muslim-Muslim presidential ticket, despite criticisms trailing the statement.

Jingir, who spoke in an interview with BBC Hausa monitored by our correspondent on Wednesday, said his position was not politically motivated or intended to campaign for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, but was based on what he described as his responsibility as a Muslim.

He said he would continue to support and encourage Muslims to back a Muslim-Muslim ticket, regardless of the criticisms his position might attract.

“I will continue to support and encourage the Muslim-Muslim ticket. What they say would not stop me. They started it; at a point, we suffered in their hands,” he alleged.

The cleric had, during a mass wedding organised by the Kano State Government for 1,500 couples, declared his support for the Muslim-Muslim arrangement and urged Muslims to vote in a manner that would demonstrate their numerical strength in the country.

Jingir said he decided to support the arrangement after President Tinubu “raised the flag” of the Muslim-Muslim ticket.

He added that, as a Muslim preacher, he had the right to advocate a political arrangement that was consistent with his religious convictions.

The cleric also challenged claims that Christians or other religious groups constituted a larger population than Muslims in Nigeria.

His remarks have continued to generate reactions, with some commentators describing them as divisive, while others have defended his right to express his religious and political views.

A political analyst said the comments could strengthen support among Muslim voters who backed the Muslim-Muslim ticket in the 2023 presidential election ahead of 2027.

The analyst, however, warned that the position could also alienate some non-Muslim voters who previously supported President Tinubu.