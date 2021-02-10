Breaking News
Osun teacher's recruitment: Husband caught impersonating wife at CBT center

Shina Abubakar – Osogbo

As the Osun state teachers recruitment exercise was ongoing across the state, an impostor was on Wednesday, apprehended at the College of Education, Ilesa CBT center.

The apprehended man was said to have tried to write the examination for his wife.

A statement issued by the Information Officer at the Ministry of Education, Roseline Olawuni stated that the husband was apprehended with the help of operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civic Defense Corps.

He was caught after his passport photograph was said not to have a match with the photo records of applicants stored on the database of the Ministry of Education.

Reacting, Hon. Folorunsho Oladoyin condemned the act of impersonation, stressing that it is shameful and embarrassing that a prospective teacher could be found committing such heinous crimes.

He said, “It is shameful that somebody who wants to teach students academically and morally could be involved in fraudulent malpractice, what example is such a person going to set for the students, the commissioner queried. This is rather unfortunate”

“I am using this opportunity to warn our young people to desist from cutting corners, they should know that integrity pays and it’s the only way to success”.

The suspect has however been handed over to the law enforcement agents for further investigation and prosecution.

