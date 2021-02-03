MKH marks rebranding with new estate

Kindly Share This Story:

Mustard Fortune Global Investment Limited, a fast-rising real estate company in Nigeria, has announced its rebranding to MKH Investment Limited in a stakeholders’ retreat on Monday.

The rebranding also came with the launch of new estates across cities in the country.

Speaking on the rebranding, the Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Muibi Kehinde Hammed, said the company was rebranding to offer improved services to its clients.

“We are rebranding because we want to improve our offerings in terms of products and services.

“With our expanded management team of detailed and experienced professionals, we are offering impeccable services to our new and existing customers.

“As a sign of expansion, we are launching four new estates across cities in Nigeria. We are also embarking on the construction of the biggest female hostel in Nigeria.

“Today, we announced the launch of Primehood Estate, Ibadan and The Haven Estate, Epe. We are also launching others as before the end of this month,” he said.

Also speaking at the event, Mr. Adeniyi John Ebitigha, MKH Investment Limited’s operation manager, expressed his joy regarding the rebranding.

“I am very excited to be a part of this. The team has been working day and night to ensure a seamless rebranding process.

“We are optimistic and happy to embrace change as part of the in-house team. We enjoyed working as Mustard Fortune, and I am certain we will have a better experience working as MKH.

“ With the expanded scope of services, we are ready to take on more challenges and offer improved service to our clients.”

The real estate firm assured that as a company driven by the goal of reducing the housing deficit in Nigeria, it would deliver value through a combination of data-driven analysis, hands-on management, and innovative design.

