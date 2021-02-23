Minimum Wage: Ortom orders HoS to commence implementation

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom has directed the State Head of Service to immediately commence implementation of the interim agreement his administration reached with labour leaders on payment of N30,000 minimum wage to civil servants on grade levels one to six.

The government had last December through its negotiating team led by the Secretary to the State Government, SSG, Anthony Ijoho, reached an agreement with the Labour Joint Negotiating Team 1, 2, and 3 on the payment of the new wage.

The parties had disclosed at the end of that last meeting that the payment of the wage should be implemented for workers on Grade Levels one to six for a start.

They also agreed that workers on Grade Levels seven and above would enjoy the new wage after the state government had completed the total cleansing of its payroll.

Meanwhile according to a statement by the Chief Press Secretary, CPS, to the Governor, Terver Akase, the Governor who received the labour elders Tuesday in Makurdi, appreciated them for their understanding and reaffirmed his commitment to the implementation of the agreement.

He assured Benue workers that the present administration would continue to give priority to their welfare while addressing other challenges of development and sued for their sustained support.

