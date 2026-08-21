‘Hundred promises, not one fulfilled’ – Bella reacts to Sheggz breakup

Big Brother Naija star Bella Okagbue has broken her silence on her breakup with fellow reality TV star, Sheggz, saying she eventually chose to speak after watching people tell her story for her.

Bella, who addressed the development in a series of posts on her Instagram Story, said she initially remained silent because she believed some aspects of their relationship were better kept private.

“For the past few days, I have watched people tell my story for me. I stayed silent because I believed some things deserved to remain private, but my silence should never be mistaken for guilt,” she wrote.

The reality TV star said she genuinely loved Sheggz and defended their relationship because she believed in it at the time.

According to her, she also chose to give him a second chance because she believed people could grow and change.

“I loved genuinely. I defended the relationship because I believed in it at the time, and I chose to give someone I loved a second chance because I believe people can grow and change. That was my choice, and I own it,” she said.

Bella, however, noted that believing someone could change did not mean she was obligated to wait indefinitely for that change.

She also suggested that the version of Sheggz known publicly was different from the person she experienced privately.

“The person everyone experiences publicly isn’t always the person you experience privately,” she stated.

Addressing discussions surrounding marriage and Sheggz’s plans to marry her, Bella said wanting marriage with someone she loved should not be interpreted as desperation.

She maintained that knowing when to walk away from a relationship was an important decision, adding that a marriage proposal or ring could not solve problems within a relationship.

“On marriage and the ring, let me be clear: wanting marriage with someone you love is not desperation. Knowing when not to marry them is discernment. Sometimes, it takes more courage to walk away than to stay,” Bella wrote.

“A ring doesn’t fix what made a relationship impossible.”

Bella further revealed that she had heard different versions of events circulating online, some of which she said did not reflect her experience.

“There are versions of events circulating that do not reflect my experience, just as there are parts of my experience I have chosen not to discuss publicly yet. Those are mine to tell, when appropriate,” she said.

The reality TV star also claimed she had given the relationship love, loyalty and an opportunity for change, but eventually reached a point where she could no longer continue.

“I gave love a chance. I gave change a chance. I gave loyalty in abundance,” she wrote.

“But even loyalty has an expiry date when trust, respect and peace can no longer coexist with it.”

Bella said she did not regret giving the relationship another chance, but had now reached a point where she knew trying again was no longer the answer.

“I don’t regret being the woman who chose to try again. I respect the woman I am today enough to know when trying again is no longer the answer,” she said.

She concluded by saying she had chosen herself and would make a different choice regardless of the consequences.

“So today, I choose myself. I choose differently, regardless of what comes with it,” Bella added.

Vanguard News