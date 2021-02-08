Makinde not leaving PDP for ADC – Aide

Kindly Share This Story:

The Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Mr Taiwo Adisa, says that the governor is not leaving Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for African Democratic Congress (ADC) or any other party.

Adisa said this in a statement issued to newsmen in Ibadan on Monday, while reacting to rumours making the rounds in a section of the media that the governor is set to dump PDP under whose platform he was elected governor in 2019.

He described the report as “a concocted falsehood from purveyors of fake news, who are bent on maligning the governor at all cost.”

Adisa maintained that contrary to the fake news report, Makinde had no plan whatsoever to join any other party.

According to him, the governor has remained a strong pillar of PDP for many years and was already leading the mission for its resurgence in the South-West zone.

The governor’s aide stated that the report in question raised all the red flags of fake news, as it was based on unverifiable claims from an unnamed source.

He added that if the writers of the report and the editors of the media through which it was reported had done due diligence, such falsehood would not have found its way into the public sphere.

Adisa further stated that the attempt to launch the concocted story shortly after some media outfits had tried to exaggerate the governor’s exit from a WhatsApp platform purportedly belonging to PDP was negatively ingenious.

“The noble profession of journalism dictates that if a party makes insinuations about another, the second party’s response should be sought.

“The reporter in question had access to the media unit of the governor, but he chose to fly with the falsehood.”

Adisa maintained that apart from the governor not contemplating joining ADC or any other party for that matter, he would also not be distracted by the ridiculous lies being circulated by the enemies within and without.

Vanguard News Nigeria

