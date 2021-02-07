LASEMA rescues man from committing suicide in Ikeja

Kindly Share This Story:

The Director General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, says the agency has rescued a man who attempted suicide at National Bus Stop, Ikeja.

Oke-Osanyintolu made the disclosure in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

According to him, the man allegedly fell from a height with a view of suicide attempt on Saturday and a distress call was made to the emergency agency.

He said that the alleged ‘suicider’ was rescued by LASEMA officials alive.

“We received a distress call around 9:50 a.m. about a man reported to have attempted to commit suicide at National Bus Stop, Ikeja.

“ This prompted the immediate activation of our emergency responders to the scene,” he said.

He explained that when his team got to the scene, they met an adult male who sustained open lacerated wound on the heel of his left leg.

Oke-Osanyintolu said that the victim sustained suspected fracture at the distal end of the right tibia on account of alcohol intoxication and suicide attempt.

“Information gathered at the scene of incident was that the adult man fell from height with a view of suicide attempt.

“At the scene safety was ensured, wound was irrigated, the victim was assessed and vitals checked with BP 130/80mmHG, PR 92bpm, RR 22cpm, spo2 92 per cent, gcs 15.

“Oxygen was administered with Nasal Cannula at 4 lit for 45mins and his bleeding was controlled and dressed with 1m 75mg of diclofenac and he was also given a litre of Normal Saline,” he said.

He said that the man was immediately taken to Ikeja General Hospital for further treatment.

He said that the victim was responding to treatment adding that investigation was ongoing.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: