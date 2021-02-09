Kwara records 54 new COVID-19 infections

Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara has recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 2,362.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and spokesman for the state technical committee on COVID-19, said this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

“As at 9:00 am on Monday, the number of active cases is 593, while 1,723 have so far been discharged and 46 deaths recorded.

“The total number of tests done so far is 17,940, while 152 are still pending,” Ajakaye said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

