Breaking News
Translate

Kwara records 54 new COVID-19 infections

On 5:21 amIn Coronavirus Updatesby
Kindly Share This Story:

Kwara has recorded 54 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of infections in the state to 2,362.

Mr Rafiu Ajakaye, Chief Press Secretary to Gov. Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and spokesman for the state technical committee on COVID-19, said this in a statement on Monday in Ilorin.

READ ALSO: BUA pays for one million doses of AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines, promises 5m more

“As at 9:00 am on Monday, the number of active cases is 593, while 1,723 have so far been discharged and 46 deaths recorded.

“The total number of tests done so far is 17,940, while 152 are still pending,” Ajakaye said.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!