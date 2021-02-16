Kano awards N83.4m for animal vaccination

Kindly Share This Story:

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Agro Pastoral Development Project, KSADP, says it has awarded contract worth N83.5 million for supply of 8,250 vials of Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, CBPP, vaccines and 20, 000 vials of Peste des Petits Ruminants, PPR vaccines for animal vaccination in the state.

Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia, CBPP, is a contagious bacterial disease that affects the lungs of cattle while Peste des Petits Ruminants, PPR is also a highly infectious animal disease affecting domestic and wild small ruminants.

The State Project Coordinator, Malam Ibrahim Garba Muhammed made this known while signing the contract on behalf of the agency.

Muhammed in a statement by the Project Communication Specialist, Ameen K. Yassar explained that the move was to prevent thousands of pastoral families in Nigeria’s most populous, from losing their livelihoods, food security and employment opportunities.

He said the vaccine contract, which was awarded to IBM Investment Ltd., also covers the supply of 70 packs of various inputs and training of inoculators.

Vaccination plays a pivotal role in optimizing the animals’ capacity to resist disease, maintain welfare and productivity of both large and small ruminants.

The agency maintained that the animal vaccination has not been conducted in the state in the past three years due to some reasons and that which resulted in many pastoral communities in the state suffering huge loss of animals.

According to him, “We are going to work with the state Ministry of Agriculture to kick start an annual vaccination programme in Kano, because it is evident that deadly cattle and small ruminants’ diseases affect the already vulnerable rural communities by decimating their income, decreasing employment opportunities, and forcing them to migrate in the face of very high risk”.

“The statewide vaccination programme, which would commence in the next few weeks, is expected to over eight hundred thousand cattle and about one million small ruminants per annum, and the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, would personally oversee the flag-off of the exercise,” the statement however reads.

Vanguard News Nigeria

