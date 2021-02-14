Breaking News
Just in: Bandits kill 3 travellers in Kaduna state

On 8:00 amIn Newsby
By Ibrahim HassanWuyo

Security agencies have reported that armed bandits attacked a commercial vehicle around Yakwo village in Chikun local government area of Kaduna state, killing three passengers.

Those killed were identified as Rilwanu Mohammed , Mardiyya Ibrahim and Ja’afaru Makarfi .

Samuel Aruwan,Commissioner, Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs, Kaduna State,said Governor Nasir El-Rufai expressed sadness at the report, and prayed for the repose of the souls of those killed by bandits, while sending condolences to their families.

Investigations into the incidents are in progress, as troops have intensified patrols in the general areas.

