[Just in] Apapa gridlock: NPA, LASG parley, to commence 3months trial enforcement on e-call up system, Feb 27

…Truck without call up slip to be impounded henceforth

…8 truck holding bays ready for take-off

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

The Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, and Lagos State Government, on Tuesday, disclosed plans to finally commence a three month trial on enforcement of the electronic-Call Up System from February 27, 2021, as part of measures to ensure the free flow of traffic in Apapa access port areas and environs.

The Managing Director, NPA, Hadiza Bala Usman and Lagos State Governor, Mr Babajide Samwo-Olu, declared this when the former led a delegation of NPA management on a courtesy visit to Lagos House, Alausa, Ikeja.

Recall that Sanwo-Olu, had recently, constituted Lagos State Special Traffic Management Enforcement Team, saddled with the responsibility of resolving the incessant gridlock that has plagued Apapa and its environs, resulting in untold hardship and huge losses in both National and state internal revenues.

The newly created Lagos special traffic team is headed by Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation, Oluwatoyin Fayinka, other members include the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts, Sola Giwa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence, Ayodeji Laurent, Lagos State Commissioner of Police, CP. Hakeem Odumosu and General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority, LASTMA, Engr. Olajide Oduyoye

Instructively, the state special enforcement traffic team evolved following the disbandment of the former Presidential Task Team, led by Vice President, Prof Yemi Osinbajo, co-chaired by comrade Kayode Opeifa.

At a recent meeting called on the instant of Lagos state government, stakeholders at the ports called on the authority to probe the activities of Nigeria Shippers’ Council and a terminal operator, APMT, over the Apapa gridlock.

Fayinka, however, disclosed that petitions from residents of Apapa, Ijora, Tincan, Sifax and Mile-2 axes received by the Ministry of Transportation, had been forwarded to his team for action against truckers’ unruly behaviour on the road which has prevented other road users from accessing their desired destinations with ease, appealing further to stakeholders to cooperate with the state government in removing the congestion and remedy the situation.

Fayinka declared that non-compliance from trailer and truck operators will meet the full weight of the law, and therefore, urged stakeholders and those concerned to utilize the grace period to get their act together and conform with directives already issued in their own interest.

Also, the Lagos state government in collaboration with stakeholders and management of NPA had identified about eight truck parks as loading bays to keep trucks off the road.

Usman, in her address, stated, “We are commencing the deployment of the E- Call up the system on February 27, 2021.

“We are here to strengthen the collaboration with Lagos State Government on the implementation and compliance as we commence deployment.’

