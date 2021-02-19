JNI condemns kidnap of Kagara students

Kindly Share This Story:

The Jama’atu Nasril Islam (JNI) the Sultan of Sokoto has expressed disbelief and astonishment over the kidnap of Kagara students.

JNi wandered that the students could be abducted from school, despite the not too long ago Kankara episode.

Dr. Khalid Abubakar Aliyu Secretary-General, JNI,said in a statement, hat teachers and students were abducted from Government Science College, Kagara, Niger State, just few days after the kidnap of passengers on board the Niger State Transport Authority (NSTA) bus had happened in the same Niger State.

” This is absolutely incredible, despicable and condemnable. Ordinarily, the school abduction should have been averted if there was adequate security surveillance and alertness around our boarding schools. This is because, these unfortunate trends is becoming the new normal. Worst still, Kagara town and by extension Niger State has become infamous given the serial attacks by bandits and other criminals in recent past.

Isn’t intelligence part of security networking? Why is it that these repeated actions have continued clandestinely without trace? As a country, do we really understand the magnitude of these repeated orgies of events? Are we really conscious of the repercussions of these bloodletting and other criminalities? This Kagara abduction is one tragedy too many to bear.

Government must realize that decisiveness and boldness should be brought to bear in tackling this menace. “The newly appointed service chiefs should see these unfortunate kidnap and abduction in Niger State as a wakeup call and a litmus test.

“The government seems not to have learnt adequate lessons from the Chibok, Dapchi and Kankara debacles. Unfortunately, these hapless situations appear to have escaped our memories. What perplexes us in recent years of these kidnappings and abductions is that criminals brazenly act unchallenged. What could be the factors and why are there no information from government quarters relating to efforts made in the rescue process, so as to assuage the anxieties of parents and guardians of the affected victims? Let it be known to all discerning minds that the ongoing offensive onslaught against Boko Haram insurgency in the North West region by the security, other regions must remain very alert against infiltration. Make no mistake, the abduction is a classic example of the philosophical foundation of Boko Haram – that western education is forbidden. That’s why their targets are always on boarding schools, especially science schools, considered atheistic in pedagogy.

We nonetheless commiserate with the families of the reportedly killed student of Government Science College Kagara, and pray for a safe re-union of all victims of the kidnaping and abductions to their respective families. We also pray for Allah’s continuous guidance and strength to all those in the battle-fields against all forms of lawlessness and brigandage in Nigeria. Likewise, we condole with the people and Government of Niger State and all other ravaged states.

Government must nevertheless, do everything possible to enhance and secure the territorial integrity of Nigeria from criminalities and spare no effort(s) to immediately return all the kidnapped passengers and the abducted staff and students unscathed. More so, Government should begin outlining its priorities on the security challenges bedeviling the country and frontally rise against the surge of insecurity, through proactive measures and nipping in the bud, before it degenerates further.

Nigerian citizens are all implored to see this insecurity challenge as a national disaster that needs our respective, patriotic and collective support, by way of divulging relevant intelligence to those concerned, on any suspicious activities in or around our domains, so as to finally bring an end to this scourge. In the same vein, government should as a matter of national emergency secure all forests in Nigeria, by engaging willing Nigerians under whatever nomenclature, to help clear off the forest reserves from the undesirable elements while maintaining our natural environment and eco-system.

Conclusively, Allah has indeed promised to ease our affairs, after hardship, we must therefore seek His intervention to ending these repeated cataclysms on our country, while we also make amends in our dealings and interactions.

