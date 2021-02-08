IT firm launches encrypted mobile app, iGospel for Churches

Kindly Share This Story:

By Cynthia Alo

As a move to aid the spread of Gospel to religious faithful across Nigeria, Sawtrax incorporation, an information technology firm has introduced and deployed a highly encrypted mobile app known as IGOSPEL.

This is geared towards mitigating the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

According to the developer, the Church of God, its superintendents and congregation, need to take advantage of technology to ensure that the successful spread of the Gospel is never derailed or cut short.

Speaking on the importance of the app Head of Partnerships at Sawtrax, Susanne Gongul, said “iGospel provides a way to digitally deliver and promote sermons among other gospel contents to a wider audience worldwide.”

She stated that it is a free next-generation secured video, voice and messaging platform with innovative e-commerce possibilities, messages are available for members to purchase seamlessly.

Explaining the features, Gongul said, it comes with a high-definition frequency which makes free secured and uninterrupted clear audio and video calls among members.

”The two-way communication channel is enabled for both public and private usage; the public channels are for everyone while the private channel is for only paid subscribers. Multi department segmentation is possible with the app, it has the ability to create multiple channels for the different departments and channels. This includes Group Creation which the administrators use to engage private groups without interference, ” she added.

She noted that the Instant Messaging and File Sharing feature allows sharing of different kinds of files to friends and family for free adding, ”iGospel uses your phone’s internet connection to send messages so you can save on SMS fees. The app comes with an incredible built-in feature that helps reduce data consumption whilst using it.”

She stated that IGOSPEL is available for download on google and apple stores.

