I want to represent Nigeria in int’l events, says Bola, Nigerian-born US-based boxer

By Etop Ekanem

Nigerian-born US-based boxer, Bola Osundairo, has expressed his desire to represent his country, Nigeria, at international boxing events, instead of the United States of America.

The Chicago-based light heavy weight boxer made this known while responding to questions by newsmen from his US-based home, on why the choice of Nigeria, rather than his home of residence, the United States.

According to him, “I want to represent my country, Nigeria, because of the love and passion I have for it; to motivate others, especially up-coming sports men to be patriotic. Nigeria is endowed with great talents.

The 26-year-old pugilist, who is currently in Ghana for trial, said he would, however, accept Ghana’s invitation to represent the West African country, if his dream of representing Nigeria does not work out.

The graduate of Business Administration believes that if given the opportunity to represent his father land, Nigeria, he would perform exceedingly well like Anthony Joshua.

A member of the Chicago Golden Club, one of the most prestigious boxing clubs in the United States, Osundairo had fought 12 fights, 10 of which had ended in technical knock-outs and two in split decision.

He said: “I am a member of the Chicago Golden Club, CGC. It is one of the most prestigious clubs here in the United States. I have fought 12 fights, won 10 from technical knock-outs and the remaining two on split decision.”

