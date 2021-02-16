Breaking News
Gunmen kill BSU student in Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command has confirmed the killing of a student of Benue State University,  Jessica Agee, by gunmen.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Catherine Anene, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday that the student was killed at her residence at Gadyo Villa in Makurdi on Monday night.

According to her, the remains of the student have been deposited at a mortuary.

She said that an investigation into the incident was ongoing.

“The incident is confirmed, the corpse has been deposited at  a morgue while investigation is in progress,’’ she said.

[NAN]

