Greywolf Empire expands with new office in Ibadan

Greywolf Empire Limited announced today the expansion of its operations with a new office in Ibadan, Oyo State. Its other offices are currently located in Lagos, Abuja and Imo state.
After a successful launch of its Abuja office in February, 2021, Greywolf Empire’s new operations is a continuation of the company’s strategy, in response to an increasing demand from our clients for our unique services in Ibadan (Pace Setters of the Nation).
The Ibadan office is going to consist of our subsidiaries, which includes Cameraboy Multimedia, Wikreat Academy & Travengo. The launch of this new branch is scheduled to hold on the 6th February 2021, we would be offering free family portraits, free studio sessions, free pre-wedding shoot, food & drinks.
Creating the future, one opportunity at a time is the mantra of this institution and as such, while the company-clientele relationship is established we have plans for gradual expansion to other regions in the country thereby creating job opportunities and reaching to more of our clients.