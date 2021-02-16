Global Interns organize 2021 virtual youth conference

Kindly Share This Story:

All is now set as Global Interns, a community of learner’s partner with Globe-Mind Training to organize the 2021 Virtual Youth Conference. The 2-day event scheduled for February 19 and 20 is themed “ARISE & TAKE YOUR PLACE”, and it brings together creative young minds, young professionals and innovators.

The virtual event will parade the likes of Dr. Hallowed Olaoluwa (Doctor of Mathematics); Funmi Oyatogun (Travel Consultant); Karim Olamilekan Waris (Child Prodigy Artist); Gift Wogu (Brand Strategist); Kelvin Umechukwu (Innovator Business Expert); Jasmine Modupe (Model and Content Developer); UjuUgoka (International Basketballer) and Foreline (Musician and Comedian).

To participate, youngsters have to register on www.globe-mind.com where they can connect and learn from other like-minded and talented rising professionals.

During a chat with the Principal Adviser, Global Interns, Mrs. Funmi Modupe said “this conference provides our teeming population an avenue to stay ahead, become more enlightened, competent and inspired to open new doors of both local and international opportunities”

While Dora Anyi, Co-founder of Globe-Mind Training, a firm based in Dubai will customize courses for participants from different developing countries of the World. “We complete a ‘Need Analysis’ to help young people identify their training needs and prescribe solutions to meet future objectives”, noted Anyi.

Global interns was founded in 2016 as a community of learners preparing young people for life challenges and careers. The organization provides a platform for the exchange of knowledge and know-how among students, industry professionals, experts and higher institutions. To connect, send an email to info@globalinternsng.com and join future conversations.

