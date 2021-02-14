EEDC decries high vandalism in South-East, convicts 2

Kindly Share This Story:

The Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) has decried the high vandalism of electrical installations and wiring in the South-East.

The Head, Communications of EEDC, Mr Emeka Ezeh, said this while speaking with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Enugu.

Ezeh noted that the company had launched its whistle-blowing lines to check the rising incidents of vandalism in the South-East.

“Residents are encouraged to make use of the company’s whistle-blowing lines 084 700 110 and 0814 602 6678 to report any suspicious attempt on installation or report to the EEDC office serving them or to the nearest police station,’’ he said.

According to him, vandalism has been identified as a major challenge affecting the smooth operations of the EEDC.

Ezeh said that the company had resolved to go all out to fish out receivers of those vandalised items.

Ezeh also lamented that the company committed millions of naira replacing the vandalised facilities, coupled with the revenue loss incurred as a result of this challenge.

“Management of the EEDC is not relenting in her commitment to ensuring that apprehended vandals are tried in accordance with the law and made to face the consequences of their actions.

“We believe that this will serve as a deterrent to many others out there, engaging in such acts.

“Customers are therefore advised to be vigilant and not allow these installations within their neighbourhood vandalised, as they will be inconvenienced once this happens,’’ he said.

Meanwhile, Ezeh said that the Chief Magistrates’ Court of Anambra, Magisterial District in Otuocha, convicted and sentenced to four years imprisonment, Edozieuno IKemefuna (28) and Chinedu Agbata Nwabueze (28) after pleading guilty of vandalism of electrical installations.

According to him, the vandals were arrested on Feb. 7 for vandalising the Shell Road 500KVA distribution substation at Umueri in Aguleri, Anambra State.

He said: “They were subsequently taken to the Aguleri Police Division where they made confessional statements to committing the crime and also mentioned the receivers before being arraigned in court.

“In a swift move, police operatives went in search of the mentioned receivers who were subsequently arrested on the Feb. 8 and identified as Chukwudi Agbom (41) and Emma Nworah (21)’’. (NAN)

