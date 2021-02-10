Buhari presides over 33rd virtual FEC meeting

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru – Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari is currently presiding over the 33rd virtual Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Physically present at the meeting that started by 10 am are Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Secretary to the Government of the Federation, SGF, Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari.

Ten Ministers who are physically attending the meeting are the Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Attorney General of the Federation, AGF and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, the Minister of Finance, Zainab Ahmed, the Minister of Science and Technology, Dr Ogbonnaya Onu and Suleiman Adamu, Water Resources.

Others are, the Ministers of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, Power, Sale Mamman, Humanitarian Affairs, Sadiya Umar, Communications and Digital Economy, Dr Isa Pantami and the Minister of State for Petroleum, Timipre Sylva.

The Head of Service of the Federation, Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan and other Ministers are participating in the weekly council meeting from their various offices in Abuja.

